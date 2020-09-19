New Delhi: Coronavirus has created havoc across the world as it has infected 30,395,579 and claimed lives of 950,344 people. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,214,677, while the country’s death toll soared to 84,372. Also Read - Can Coronavirus be Transmitted From Food? Are Imported Food Items From COVID-hit Nations Safe? | Your Answers Here

The country has been reporting nearly one lakh coronavirus cases daily for the last few days. It has been said that India might overtake the United States– the worst-hit COVID country, in terms of COVID-19 cases, in the upcoming week.

As of now, with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,722,699 and 198,509, the US continues to be the worst-hit country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic.

When Will Pandemic End?

There are multiple and contradictory answers to this question. Earlier in May, the Chief Scientist of WHO, Soumya Swaminathan, had claimed that the novel coronavirus would be controlled in four to five years. “I would say in a four to five-year timeframe, we could be looking at controlling this”, she told the Financial Times.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the other hand, predicted that the world can end the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years. “We hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years, especially if we can pool our efforts,” he said, exuding confidence that it should be possible to tame the novel coronavirus faster than the deadly 1918 pandemic by “utilising the available tools to the maximum

Meanwhile, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has exuded confidence that the pandemic would be over by the end of 2021.

When Things Will Get Back to Normal?

Anthony Fauci, the US’ top infectious disease expert and one of the world’s most trusted voices on all things COVID-19-related believed that life can’t and won’t get back to how they were before until the transmission rate is reduced significantly. And that is possible, only when people start following the norms again and once the first vaccines start rolling out more widely.