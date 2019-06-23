New Delhi: A seemingly anguished Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday asked who should shoulder the blame of spurt in crime in the national capital, with nine murders being reported in the past 24 hours.

In three separate incidents, nine people have been killed in their houses in Delhi. An elderly couple and their maid were found dead with their throats slit inside the house in Vasant Vihar in south Delhi. The deceased couple was identified as Vishnu Mathur and Shashi Mathur and their maid as Khushbu.

In another case, a 42-year-old man murdered his wife and three children by slitting their throats after heavily sedating them at night.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a blind man and his wife were found murdered in their Mohan Garden house. The couple was found lying in a pool of blood by their house help. The man was a professor while his wife was a housemaker.

Speaking on these incidents, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ?”

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener’s remarks come in the backdrop of his government demanding full statehood for Delhi which will bring the Delhi Police under the state government’s ambit. The national capital’s police, land, and law currently lie directly under the control of the Centre.

In another incident, a former journalist was shot at while she was driving in east Delhi’s Vasundhara enclave at around 12:20 am on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 12.30 a.m. when Mitali Chandola was driving her Hyundai i20 car when the attackers in another car intercepted her and fired two shots aiming to kill her.

“She received bullet injuries on her arm and is out of danger. Prima facie it appears to be a case of a family dispute,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said.