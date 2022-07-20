Guwahati: As part of the commemoration of 75 years of India’s Independence, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) would illuminate the northeastern region’s nine railway stations, which are associated with freedom fighters, officials said here on Tuesday.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Over 150 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today Cancelled. Check List Here

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that the nine railway stations, which would be illuminated, include, Gohpur, Raha and Sibsagar Town in Assam, Agartala in Tripura, Jiribam in Manipur, Dimapur in Nagaland, Bhoirabi in Mizoram, Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and Mendipathar in Meghalaya.

De said that to mark the 75 years of India's independence, the Railways Ministry is celebrating 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station' event for which 75 stations which are related to the freedom struggle have been selected across the country for decoration and 27 trains have been selected for spotlighting.