9 Road workers dead, several injured as speeding car runs them over in Punjab’s Sangrur

Nine labourers engaged in road construction work were killed after a speeding car ran over them on Jakhal Road near in Lehragaga area of Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday.

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9 Road workers dead, several injured as speeding car runs them over in Punjab’s Sangrur | Image: ANI

Sangrur Accident: A tragic incident has surfaced from Punjab where at least nine MGNREGA labourers were killed and several others were injured after a speeding car rammed them while they were working on a road in Lehragaga, Sangrur district on Sunday. The injured were rushed to a government hospital and are undergoing treatment. Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur confirmed that as many as 12 sustained injuries in the mishap. She said the district administration is taking all necessary steps to provide every possible support to the victims.

Punjab | Nine people have lost their lives in the accident: (SHO) of the Lehragaga Police Station, Inspector Jaskaran Singh — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Road Workers Run Over By Speeding Car

As per reports, the speeding sedan lost control and rammed a group of daily wagers who were working on a roadside. The driver has been identified as Pargat Singh Kala, who hails from Raidhrana village. He, however, managed to escape the scene after the accident.

‘Car Rammed Into Us While We Were Drinking Water’: MGNREGA Worker Recounts Accident

Most of the victims were residents of Alisher village.

Harvinder Singh, a worker at a nearby factory, reached the site after hearing of the crash. He said all the victims were daily wagers and were working under MGNREGA scheme.

“We were sitting on the road and drinking water when a car rammed into us. Some people died in the accident,” an injured person said, according to ANI.

#WATCH | Sangrur, Punjab | An injured person says, “We were sitting on the road and drinking water…A car rammed into us…Some people died in the accident…” https://t.co/3tFxv1Nggx — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Congress Leader Expresses Grief

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja took to X and expressed grief, saying, “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Lehra where 8 MGNREGA workers were mowed down by a speeding car, leaving several injured.”

“This is heartbreaking. These are the poorest workers who toil hard to earn a living. I urge the administration to ensure immediate medical aid for the injured, the sternest action against those responsible and adequate compensation for the families of the deceased.”

“May the departed souls rest in peace.”

MGNREGA Scheme

Notably, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a central government’s scheme under which labourers are employed for development work. The scheme provides rural households with guaranteed wage employment.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.