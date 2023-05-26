Home

News

India

‘9 Saal, 9 Sawaal’: Congress Releases Document On PM Modi’s ‘Betrayal’ As BJP Completes 9 Years At Centre

‘9 Saal, 9 Sawaal’: Congress Releases Document On PM Modi’s ‘Betrayal’ As BJP Completes 9 Years At Centre

The Congress in its booklet titled ‘9 saal 9 sawaal‘ (9 years 9 questions) listed various queries of the party which range from the subjects of economy, price rise, corruption to COVID-19 and social justice.

New Delhi: Congress party leader Jairam Ramesh with party leaders Supriya Shrinate (2L) and Pawan Khera (2R) and others during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, May 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI05_26_2023_000050B)

New Delhi: As the Narendra Modi-led BJP government completes nine years in the centre, Congress on Friday released a document asking nine questions to the Prime Minister. The Congress in its booklet titled ‘9 saal 9 sawaal‘ (9 years 9 questions) listed various queries of the party which range from the subjects of economy, price rise, corruption to COVID-19 and social justice. “We want the prime minister to break his silence on these questions,” Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Congress’s ‘9 saal, 9 sawaal’ to PM Modi

Inflation & Unemployment: Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modis friends, even as economic disparities are increasing? Agriculture and farmers: Why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three black farm laws have not been honoured? Why has MSP not been legally guaranteed? Why didn’t farmers’ income double over the last 9 years? Corruption and cronyism: Why are you putting people’s hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit your friend Adani? Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BIP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer? China and national security: Why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory? 18 meetings have been held with China, yet why do they refuse to yield Indian territory and instead continue with their aggressive tactics? Social harmony: Why are you deliberately using the politics of hatred for electoral gains and fueling an atmosphere of fear in society? Social justice: Why is it that your oppressive government is methodically destroying the foundations of social justice? Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census? Democracy and federalism: Why have you weakened our Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years? Why are you practicing the politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders? And why are you using blatant ‘money power to destabilise governments elected by the people? Welfare schemes: Why is it that schemes for the welfare of the poor, needy and tribals are being weakened by cutting their budgets and making restrictive rules? COVID-19 mismanagement: Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40 lakh people due to COVID-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did you suddenly impose a lockdown which forced lakhs of workers to return home, and not provide any support?

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES