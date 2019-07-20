New Delhi: Nine students were killed after the car in which they were travelling in crashed into a truck on Pune-Solapur highway near Pune in the early hours this morning.

The accident took place at around 1:30 am near Kadamwak Wasti, around 20 km from Pune city.

“Those killed in the accident were returning from Raigarh and heading to their hometown Yavat, towards Solapur. Their car rammed into an approaching truck,” an officer at the Loni Kalbhor police station said.

He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident.

“Their bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated,” the officer said.