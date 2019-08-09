Imphal: A nine-year-old girl was appointed as Manipur’s green ambassador after a video of her crying for two axed tress went viral on social media. In the video, the girl was seen crying inconsolably after two trees, planted by her, were cut down.

The video of the girl named Valentina, a resident of Kakching district, was shared by her uncle on Facebook. She had planted two Gulmohar trees when she was in class 1. Recently, the trees were axed during a river cleaning drive. At the onset, the girl could be seen crying in the video.

“I planted that tree and I love it so much, and it pains me so much to see them cutting it down,” Indian Express reported Valentina as saying.

The video got noticed by Chief Minister Biren Singh. He appointed Valentina as the brand ambassador of Chief Minister’s Green Manipur Mission for a year. Apart from that, she will plant saplings in her locality.

Not only that, the girl will participate in various government-sponsored tree plantation programmes, along with being a part of advertisements and campaigns on the green cover of Manipur.

Looks like the Manipur government was deeply touched by her love for nature.

The Chief Minister’s scheme, launched on June 22, was tasked to restore and protect forest areas in villages across the state.