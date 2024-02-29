9-year-old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Gurugram, Accused Arrested

The accused also hails from the same state and lives in her neighbourhood, police said.

Gurugram News: In an upsetting incident reported from Delhi’s neighbouring Gurugram, a man allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl. The accused was arrested from Gurugram on Wednesday.

The victim is said to be the neighbour of the accused.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint according to which she is a native of West Bengal and she lives with her family in a slum area and does cleaning work. The accused, identified as Nazimul also hails from the same state and lives in her neighbourhood, police said.

The woman alleged that Nazimul lured her daughter into his room on the night of February 25 where he raped her. “He also threatened my daughter to kill her if she told anyone about the incident,” she said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother after returning to her home who then approached the police and lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was registered at the women’s police station, Sector 51 on Monday night and the accused was arrested the next day.

“The accused was arrested after the medical examination of the minor and recording her statements under Section 164 of the CrPC in the court. He was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody,” a senior police officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

