New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl was strangled to death in front of her younger sister after resisting molestation in east Delhi’s Shakkarpur. The girl was declared brought dead by the doctors. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

The accused has been taken into custody. He has been identified as Mohammad Wasim, a resident of Hapur , Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, the accused, Wasim, runs a paying guest accommodation on the ground floor of the building where the girl’s body was recovered. The victim’s parents work as housekeeping staff for the accused. Her father works for the maintenance while her mother cooks and cleans the building.

Speaking to a portal police said when the girl was brought to the hospital, the doctors confirmed that she was asphyxiated.

“During a preliminary probe, occupants of the buildings and neighbours were questioned who revealed that the girl was last spotted with the caretaker of the building, who also runs a paying guest accommodation there. He was detained for questioning. During interrogation, the man confessed to having tried to molest the girl. When the girl raised an alarm, he let her go, but fearing she would narrate the incident to her parents, he said he strangled her to death,” Hindustan Times quoted an officer.