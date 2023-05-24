Home

9 Years of PM Modi: 231 Stolen Antiques Brought Back To India In Last 9 Years

The Central government is also in talks with other countries to get back 113 antiques, as per the statement by the Ministry of Culture.

Other antiques have come from countries like the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, among others.

9 Years of PM Modi: PM Modi is completing 9 years in office on May 30. As a mark of some of the remarkable achievements, several stolen antiques have been brought back to India in last 9 years from many countries. Last week, Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh said over 231 antiques had been brought back to India since 2014. He stated that these stolen antiques were brought back after 2014 with the number now going up to 244 antiques.

In the last 9 years of PM Modi in office, his team has taken multifarious steps to enhance governance, financial inclusion, push towards the digitalization of banking services among others.

211 Antiques Recovered Since 1976.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture had said that the Modi government has brought back 198 antique antiques from foreign countries over the last few years, which is a significant part of the total 211 antiques recovered since 1976. This includes 157 artefacts that were given back to PM Modi by the US during his visit to the country. Apart from that, 41 other artefacts have also been brought back to India since 2014.

The antiques that have been brought back to India largely include copper anthropomorphic object of 2000 BC or the terracotta vase from the 2nd CE. While most of the artefacts (71) are cultural, other artefacts consist of figurines which are related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9).

Of all the antiques that were brought back from foreign countries, over half of them are from the US alone and PM Modi has conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of the ancient objects to India.

Several other antiques have come from countries like the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, among others.

List Of Some Of AntiquitiesReturned From Foreign Countries

Sl. Description of object Provenance Country from which retrieved Date/ Means of Retrieval Present location No year of Retrieval 1 Yogini Vrishanana —- Paris 2013 Return on initiative of the then Minister of Culture National Museum 2 Nataraja Tamil Nadu Australia 2014 Voluntarily returned Under the custody of Idol Wing Tamil Nadu 3 Ardhanariswara Tamil Nadu Australia 2014 Voluntarily returned Under the custody Idol Wing, Tamil Nadu 4 Parrot Lady Madhya Pradesh Canada 2015 Voluntarily returned CAC, Purana Qila, N. Delhi 5 Mahisamardini J&K Germany 2015 Voluntarily returned CAC, Purana Qila, N. Delhi 6 Uma Parameshwari Tamil Nadu Singapore 2015 Voluntarily returned CAC, Purana Qila, New Delhi

Among the antiques that have been brought back to India metal idols of Ram, Sita and Laxman, a stone sculpture of Nataraj, stone sculptures of Brahma and Brahamani, a Bodhisattva head, a ‘Dancing Shiva’, a metal Ganesh idol and a Sri Devi antique from the Chola period.

