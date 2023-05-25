Home

5 Popular Slogans Coined By PM Modi In 9 Years

Since coming to power in 2014, PM Modi had coined several slogans which became instantly popular.

The Narendra Modi-led government launched the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative in 2015. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to complete nine years in governance on May 30. PM Modi was first sworn in as the prime minister for the first time on May 26 in 2014 and second term on May 30 in 2019. Since coming to power in 2014, PM Modi had coined several slogans which became instantly popular.

1. ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’

The Narendra Modi-led government launched the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative in 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme in Haryana’s Panipat on January 22 in 2015.

2. ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’

PM Narendra Modi said “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” is not just a mantra but it a major mission of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is not just a slogan for the BJP but it is our commitment,” PM Modi said. PM Modi’s tweet on the Sabka ‘Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan achieved the golden tweet feat after he won the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

This year’s Golden Tweet (or the most Retweeted Tweet) was @narendramodi‘s Tweet after winning the #loksabhaelections2019. This also happened to be the most Liked Tweet this year https://t.co/qQ1pC17g7U — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

3. ‘Vocal for local’

PM Narendra Modi first used the term ‘vocal for local’ while he was delivering his seventh Independence Day speech in 2020. “The mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local’. We should appreciate our local products and if we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged,” PM Modi said.

4. ‘Make in India’

The ‘Make in India’ initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2014. It quickly became a popular term and initiative to push for India’s local brands. “Today, when I have brought this ‘Make in India’, I don’t want that any industrialist or any entrepreneur should feel compelled to leave. That situation has to change. I speak from the experience of past few months that circumstances have changed,” PM Modi said on September 26 in 2014.

PM Modi said, “Today ‘Make in India’ is not a mere slogan or an invitation but it is our responsibility. If we move forward with determination, the world will come looking for us, have faith. For this we need to stress both FDIs. ‘First Develop India’ at the same time ‘Foreign Direct Investment.

5. ‘Acche Din’

The then Prime Ministerial candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Narendra Modi had used the slogan ‘Acche Din’ during an election campaign speech in 2014. Since then, the BJP had popularised the slogan ‘Aache din aane wale hain’.

