Will Keep Working Harder To Build Developed India, Says PM Modi On Govt Completing 9 Years

After completing nine years of service to the nation, PM Modi said he will keep working harder to build a "developed India".

PM Modi said that every decision was taken to improve the lives of people.

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government completed nine years in office on Tuesday. Terming it nine years of service to the nation, PM Modi said he will keep working harder to build a “developed India”. PM Modi also said that every decision was taken to improve the lives of people.

“Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, and every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India. #9YearsOfSeva,” PM Modi posted on Twitter.

Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India. #9YearsOfSeva — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2023

