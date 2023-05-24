Home

9 Years Of PM Modi: His Exceptional Bond With Mother Heeraben

9 Years Of PM Modi Govt: Narendra Modi completed 9 years as Prime Minister of India on May 30. Modi Govt development for Health, Education, Defense and rising global power in the geo-politics of the world.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be completing nine years as the prime minister of India on May 30. He has had quite an eventful journey in his capacity as a people’s leader, first as the chief minister of Gujarat and later as the prime minister.

PM Modi has been handling the affairs of the world’s biggest country in terms of population as well as the largest democracy. It is a very demanding job. Still, he would eke out time to visit and pay respects to his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away on December 30 last year.

It would be impossible to list all the beautiful moments he shared with his mother but one can try to grasp the feelings of a son for his mother as on several occasions, PM Modi spoke highly of Heeraben.

On the occasion of her birthday, June 18, 2022, he posted a blog recounting his mother’s early struggle and her strong principles which stood the test of time.

Recalling many incidents from his childhood, he specially mentioned one incident when he wanted to felicitate his mother as a teacher which Heeraben declined and said she was just an ordinary person and only gave birth to him while the almighty brought him up.

“Even today, there are no assets in Mother’s name. I have never seen her wear any gold ornaments, and she has no interest either. Like earlier, she continues to lead an extremely simple lifestyle in her small room,” wrote PM Modi.

“Mother is not just any other word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions, love, patience, trust, and a lot more. Across the world, irrespective of country or region, children have a special affection for their mothers. A mother not only gives birth to her children, but also shapes their mind, their personality, and their self-confidence. And while doing so, mothers selflessly sacrifice their own personal needs and aspirations.”

“Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother’s centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his.”

