9 Years Of PM Modi: How Modi Govt Changed The Face of Northeast And Made it India’s New Growth Hub

The North East region has experienced a road towards peace under the nine years of the Modi government.

9 Years Of PM Modi

New Delhi: On May 30, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete nine years of tenure. Out of the many achievements of the Modi government in the last 9 years, one of the biggest one is definitely the complete turnaround of the Northeastern states. Starting from seamless connectivity to brisk infrastructure development, the seven sisters (Northeastern states) have seen an unprecedented transformation in the last 9 years.

The North East region has experienced a road towards peace under the nine years of the Modi government. The insurgency has been eliminated in many areas, and the insurgent groups have been brought to the discussion table leading to the establishment of peace in the region.

A look at major achievement or changes in Northeastern India under PM Narendra Modi’s nine-year regime:

Act East Policy: In the last Nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought a slew a measures and policies for the development of Northeastern saw immense potential for growth in the northeastern states and embarked upon his ambitious Look East Policy which has now evolved into Act East Policy. He envisaged the northeastern states as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

Increase in Number of Airports: Northeast India witnessed an unprecedented jump in the number of The airports in North Eastern Region (NER) rose from nine to 16, and the number of flights have increased from about 900 before 2014 to around 1900. Some northeastern states have made their way into India’s railways’ map for the first time and efforts are being made to expand the waterways also.

Connectivity: The major ongoing Capital Road Connectivity projects in NER include an alternate two-lane highway from Bagrakote to Pakyong (NH-717A) (152 km) in the Sikkim-Kalimpong-Darjeeling region, four laning of Imphal–Moreh section of NH-39 (20 km), two laning of 75.4 km in Manipur, four laning of Dimapur-Kohima Road (62.9 km) in Nagaland, four laning of Nagaon bypass to Holongi (167 km) in Arunachal Pradesh and two laning of Aizawl–Tuipang NH-54 (351 km) in Mizoram.

Decline in Insurgency: In the past 9 years, Northeast India has seen a major dip in incidents of insurgency. According to the reports, there has been a dip of 80 percent in such incidences.

AFSPA: The central government has withdrawn the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from 60 percent areas of Assam. In Manipur’s six districts, AFSPA’s operation is limited to 15 police stations. In Arunachal Pradesh, only one district remains covered under AFSPA. In Nagaland, it has been lifted from seven districts and in Tripura and Meghalaya, AFSPA has been completely lifted.

5G Connectivity: The Modi government is working relentlessly on improving digital connectivity in the northeast by increasing the optical fibre network. The 5G will help a pivotal role in the development of the start-up ecosystem and the service sector among others in the region.

Rising Stature of NE India: Northeast India, today, has the highest-ever representation in the Union Council of Ministers wherein there are two cabinet ministers and three ministers of state. For the first time, a Member of Parliament from Tripura has found a place in the Council of Ministers.

Northeast Festivals: Over the years, Nagaland’s biggest annual cultural extravaganza — the Hornbill Festival, Manipur’s Sangai Festival have been attracting visitors from all parts of the country. PM Modi had inaugurated the Hornbill Festival in 2014, within months of becoming the prime minister.

