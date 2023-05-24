Home

9 Years of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art, Culture With Gifts to Global Leaders

9 Years of PM Modi: In an effort to promote tribal art and culture, PM Modi during his recent foreign visits presented various gifts to international leaders, which were prominently drawn from tribal art and craft from various regions of the country.

PM Modi also presented Gond paintings to the leaders in Canada and Tuvalu.

9 Years of PM Modi: It is not just within the country, but PM Modi is also known for promoting Indian art, culture and tradition abroad when he is on official tours to various countries. To promote tribal art and culture, PM Modi during his foreign visit presented multiple gifts to international leaders, which were prominently drawn from tribal art and craft from various regions of the country.

PM Modi Presents ‘Dokra Art’ To Australian PM

During his trip to Australia, PM Modi presented Dokra art to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Notably, Dokra art is one of India’s prehistoric art forms and is one of the earliest expressions of this ancient art is the dancing girl artefact found in Mohenjo-Daro and Harappan excavations. The common themes of Dokra art revolve around figurines of Hindu gods and goddesses and different animals.

PM Modi Gifts Gond Paintings To Canada, Tuvalu

PM Modi also presented Gond paintings to the leaders in Canada and Tuvalu. Interestingly, Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art forms. The word ‘Gond’ comes from the expression ‘Kond’ which means ‘green mountain’.

Created by dots and lines, these painting have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of Gonds and it is done with the construction and re-construction of each and every house, with locally available natural colours and materials like charcoal, coloured soil, plant sap, leaves, cow dung, limestone powder, etc.

PM Modi Gifts ‘Warli Paintings’ to Comoros

To further promote Indian art and culture, PM Modi has gifted ‘Warli Paintings’ to Comoros leaders. Significantly, the ‘Warli Painting’, from the Chhota Udaipur region of Gujarat, illustrates the exuberant celebration of the meeting of the earth and the sky. This is achieved through the judicious use of the rustic mud brown of the wall and the white of the rice paste.

