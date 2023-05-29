Home

9 Years of PM Modi: Nari Shakti Gains New Momentum Under BJP Governance

Narendra Modi is set to complete nine years in power on May 30. The BJP-led central government has made numerous landmark decisions that have transformed the country.

During the last nine years, PM Modi’s government has placed special emphasis on Nari Shakti (Women empowerment) and has placed it at the forefront of the country’s development journey. A prime example of this is the election of Droupadi Murmu as India’s first tribal President.

Since taking office as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has made remarkable strides in promoting girls’ education. Building on this focus, the central government has announced an increase in budget allocation for women’s education by approximately 1.5 times. The government has also sanctioned over 5,600 Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs).

Women in Defence

The Central Government is working towards making the army, which has traditionally been a male-dominated field, a gender-neutral career and providing more opportunities for women in the defense forces. Now, women officers are being given opportunities to lead their contingents during the two most important occasions—the Independence Day and Republic Day parades—which showcase the country’s power to the world.

Women in MSMEs, SMEs

The government led by PM Modi has made enhancements to existing policies to improve the livelihood of women. According to government data, over 2 lakh women-owned MSMEs have registered on the Udyam Portal during the special drives.

Modi Govt’s Women Oriented Schemes

Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan

According to Ministry of Women and Child Development, more than 3.94 crore pregnant women have been examined under the scheme till April this year. The Poshan Tracker also had 10 crore beneficiaries in the same time period.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

The certificate allows girls and women to invest up to Rs 2 lakh for a period of 2 years and earn a fixed interest of 7.5 percent. Under this scheme any eligible girl and women can open any number of accounts subject to maximum deposit amount of Rs 2 lakh.

PM Awas Yojana

Under this scheme women are being made owners of the family home that automatically makes them active participants in household decision-making.

Janani Suraksha Yojana

The scheme ensured safe and secure delivery for the expecting mother. According to the government data, the Institutional delivery increased from 87% to 95% in the last nine years.

Maternity Leaves

The paid maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. During the PM Modi’s governance, the Maternal Mortality Rate declined to 97 in 2018-20 and the sex ratio was increased from 991 in NFHS-4 to 1020 in NFHS-5.

Not only that more than 27 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts were also opened to empower women.

