Home

News

India

9 Years Of PM Modi: Nine Lesser-Known Facts About The Prime Minister

9 Years Of PM Modi: Nine Lesser-Known Facts About The Prime Minister

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014 and he took oath into office for the second term on May 30, 2019.

Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister after Indira Gandhi to earn a clear majority for a second consecutive term. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to complete nine years of power on May 30. Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014 and PM Modi took oath into office for the second term on May 30, 2019. As the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to complete nine years of its two successive terms, mega celebrations are being planned by the party across the country.

9-lesser known facts about PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to be born after the country’s Independence. PM Narendra Modi was also the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat. PM Narendra Modi had disguised himself as a Sikh during Emergency to escape arrest. He reportedly provided information to top leaders who were arrested by the then government. PM Narendra Modi, in his childhood, used to assist his father at his tea stall at the local railway station. He participated in a lot of plays while still in school and performed a play to earn money to fix a damaged wall at the age of 13 or 14 years. PM Narendra Modi became a full-time campaigner or the pracharak of RSS before he was attached to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1985. Narendra Modi found out about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when he was eight years old. He met Lakshmanrao Inamdar who later became his mentor and inducted him as a junior cadet in the organisation. When Narendra Modi was appointed as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, he was not a member of the state legislative assembly. Narendra Modi is also the first Indian prime minister born after the country’s Independence. Narendra Modi is the first Indian prime minister after Indira Gandhi to earn a clear majority for a second consecutive term. PM Narendra Modi, who is fond of writing poems and photography, had published books. He loves to click pictures and is very passionate about photography. His collection of photographs clicked by him has also been displayed in an exhibition. PM Modi was ranked ninth most powerful person in 2018 in Forbes Magazine’s list.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES