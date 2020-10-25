New Delhi: In a welcome landmark, India’s COVID-19 recovery rate on Sunday touched 90 per cent with 62,077 people having recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours. However, the country also recorded a spike of 50,129 cases and 578 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read - How to Check if Your Hand Sanitiser is Original

With this, the total COVID caseload reached 78,64,811 while the death toll touched 1,18,534. Presently, the number of active cases stand at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in the last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed. Also Read - Taish Actor Harshvardhan Rane Gets Admitted to ICU For 4 Days After Contracting COVID-19, Read on

The current number of active cases in the country comprises merely 8.50 per cent of the total positive count and the recoveries continue to rise, the data stated. Also Read - Mumbai Becomes India's First City With Over 10,000 Deaths Due to Coronavirus

“They are 70,78,123 so far. With the increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases has crossed 64 lakhs (64,09,969),” the Health Ministry pointed out.

Furthermore, less than 1000 deaths have been continuously reported since the last one week. The deaths are below the 1100 mark since 2nd October, the ministry stated.

The fatality rate is 1.51 per cent.

However, it must be noted that experts have warned of another surge of COVID cases in view of the festivities and with the onset of winters.

A government-back panel tasked with providing projections has even said that as high as 50 per cent of Indians may be infected with COVID-19 by February 2021.