90 Passengers Suffer Food Poisoning Aboard ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Special Train

As many as 90 passengers suffered food poisoning onboard the Chennai-Palitana Bharat Gaurav special train on Tuesday evening, officials said.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Ninety passengers travelling on the Chennai-Palitana ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train suffered food poisoning after allegedly eating contaminated food aboard the special train on Tuesday. According to railway officials, the train was halted at the Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening after the passengers complained of nausea and vomiting.

“The passengers were attended by doctors at the Pune station and provided necessary medical treatment,” an official said on Wednesday, adding that the train left for its intended destination after a 50-minute halt due to the medical emergency.

A senior official said the food aboard the train had been privately procured by the passengers and was not supplied by the railways.

“The ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train was privately booked by a group for a religious function at Palitana in Gujarat. They had procured the food privately and it was not supplied by the Railways or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC),” said Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure.

The food consumed by the passengers was prepared in the pantry car, he said.

“Around 80 to 90 passengers from a coach complained of food poisoning between Solapur and Pune. They complained of nausea, loose motions and headache,” the official said.

At Pune station, a team of doctors attended to all the passengers and provided them treatment on board, he said.

“The train departed after 50 minutes. The condition of all the passengers was stable,” the official added.

Reported quoted sources in the Ministry of Railways said the exact cause of the food contamination was not confirmed yet and samples of the food have been taken for forensic investigation.

The food services aboard the train are being operated by a private player and the ministry will take action against the company, ANI reported citing sources.

The samples of food have been sent for forensic investigation, it said. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

