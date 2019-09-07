New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today released a statement regarding the success of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 and said that till date 90 to 95% of the mission objectives have been accomplished as the success criteria were defined for each and every phase of the mission.

The mission will continue contributing to Lunar science, notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander.

The ISRO said that the Orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon and the Orbiter camera is the highest resolution camera (0.3m) in any lunar mission so far.

The precise launch and mission management has ensured a long life of almost 7 years instead of the planned one year.

According to the ISRO, Orbiter camera will provide high-resolution images which will be immensely useful to the global scientific community.

“Since the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, 2019, not only India but the whole world watched its progress from one phase to the next with great expectations and excitement,” read the statement.

“This was a unique mission which aimed at studying not just one area of the Moon but all the areas combining the exosphere, the surface as well as the sub-surface of the moon in a single mission,” it added.

Chandrayaan-2 mission was a highly complex mission, which represented a significant technological leap compared to the previous missions of ISRO, which brought together an Orbiter, Lander and Rover to explore the unexplored south pole of the Moon.

The Vikram Lander followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit of 35 km to just below 2 km above the surface.

All the systems and sensors of the Lander functioned excellently until this point and proved many new technologies such as variable thrust propulsion technology used in the Lander.