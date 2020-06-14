







New Delhi: India has now become the world’s ninth-worst affected nation in terms of COVID-19 casualties, as the country’s death toll due to the deadly virus crossed the 9,000-mark. The total tally of confirmed cases has also reached 3.13 lakh after the biggest one-day jump of over 14,000. Also Read - More Than 1,800 Containment Zones in West Bengal, Kolkata Tops The List With 1,000 Hotspots

However, the health ministry has claimed that the recovery rate has improved to 49.47 per cent. “During the last 24 hours, 7,135 COVID-19 patients were cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,54,329 patients have been cured of COVID-19. At present, there are 1,45,779 active cases and all are under active medical supervision”, the Health Ministry stated. Also Read - Coronavirus: Punjab to Recognise 'Mission Fateh Warriors', Introduces Points-Based System in COVA App

It also asserted that the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) testing capacity for detecting the novel Coronavirus in infected persons is continuously being ramped up. Also Read - Lockdown in Gurugram: 33 New Areas Declared Containment Zones, Total Count Now 99 | Check Full List

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a review meeting with senior ministers and officials, discussed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Modi directed Health Ministry officials to undertake an “emergency planning” in consultation with states and union territories in view of a government-appointed expert panel’s recommendations on city and district-wise requirement of hospital and isolation beds going ahead.