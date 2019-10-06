New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY), in its first year, funded the treatment of 90,000 cancer patients through 1.8 lakh hospital admissions, data available with the Union Health Ministry has revealed.

The PMJAY, launched on September 23 last year, is the tertiary care arm of Ayushman Bharat, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the data, every year, India has 11.57 lakh new cancer cases and 7.84 lakh cancer deaths. Also, there are 22.5 lakh Indians who are affected with cancer.

The data also shows that Tamil Nadu, with 40,056 cases, was the state in which the maximum number of patients availed treatment under PMJAY. Kerala (22,000), Madhya Pradesh (19,455), Chhattisgarh (15,997) and Gujarat (14,380) were second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

According to officials, the figures reflect the availability of treatment facilities and how well the PMJAY has performed in these states. Besides this, the cancer claims have also shown a steep rise over the past year, rising from 906 claims in September 2018 to 87,832 in September 2019.

The National Health Authority (NHA), which is responsible for the implementation of the PMJAY, has allocated Rs 321 crore for cancer care. Of the total cancer claims, 30,376 are for cancer of the reproductive system, 28,506 for breast cancer, 21,379 for GI cancer and 14,639 of blood and blood vessels. Further, over 1,000 hospitals have been empanelled with the NHA for cancer care.

Incidentally, the data also shows that more people are travelling from their states for cancer treatment (7%) than for any other disease (1%).

Under the PMJAY, 10.74 crore families (or 50 crore beneficiaries) will get an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family. Thus far, of the 50 crore beneficiaries, over 10 crore have been given their PMJAY e-cards.