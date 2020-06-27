New Delhi: The number of containment zones in Delhi has jumped to 341 from 280 as the Delhi government remapped the containment zones following the decision to change the COVID-19 strategy of the government. It has also included a classification where the number of containment zones recently added will be specified separately. For example, 91 fresh containment zones have been added after June 21 in New Delhi. Also Read - School Reopening News: These 10 Countries Have Reopened Schools After COVID-19 Lockdown | Check List

Also Read - Amid Coronavirus, Locust Attack And India-China Tension Here is Why MS Dhoni is Trending on Twitter

Also Read - 10,000 Beds, 600 Toilets: All You Need to Know About India's Largest COVID facility in Delhi

The number of total containment zones in the city stands at 341, among which 307 are active, 34 have been scaled down but not de-contained. About 83 containment zones have been de-contained.

South West Delhi has the maximum number of hotspots (71), followed by South (44).

A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi commenced in some parts of the city on Saturday amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

As part of the survey, blood samples of 20,000 people will be tested to ascertain the presence of anti-bodies, the Union health ministry has said.

The exercise will be jointly carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Delhi government till July 10.