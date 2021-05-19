Mumbai: Five ships of the Indian Navy, several Naval helicopters and the Indian Coast Guard were pressed into service to trace and rescue 93 crew members of an ONGC barge – Barge Papaa (P-305) – who went missing after the vessel sank 35 nautical miles off Mumbai coast. At least 177 members of the 273 personnel on board were rescued in a massive search operation by the Navy. Navy ships Beas, Betwa and Teg joined INS Kochi and Kolkata as the rescue operations intensified on Tuesday after Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat, wreaking havoc across the western coast of India. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: Navy Rescues 132 People From Barge P305 Adrift Off Mumbai Coast; Ops Underway

Meanwhile, another cargo barge 'Gal Constructor' with 137 people on board was rescued after it ran aground north of Mumbai. A total of 638 people who were aboard ships near Maharashtra and Gujarat had either been rescued or their vessel had been secured by late Tuesday evening.

Avinash Aadke, who was rescued from Gal Constructor, said the vessel was "out of control" for three days and help was being sought from the Coast Guard. But as the barge was anchored close to Alibag, the help was first redirected to other vessels.

‘Floating all night’

Narrating what happened to the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) vessel, Narwad, a native of Haryana, said P-305 de-anchored in the wee hours of Monday morning and started drifting. It hit some object, resulting in a hole. At about 3 PM on Monday, the safety officer asked the crew to put on life jackets as water was gushing in.

As the vessel sank, they had no option but to jump. “I was in the water throughout the night,” injured Narwad narrated his ordeal, “The Navy saved us in the morning. I do not know how they located us,” he said.

‘Most challenging operations’

The choppy sea made it a very tough job for the Navy to locate missing persons and shift then to a rescue vessel. According to reports, all crew members on board were wearing life jackets and the ones missing could still be floating in some part of the Arabian Sea.

“The subsequent search and rescue was one of the most challenging operations undertaken by the Navy in four decades… The main challenge is the weather itself. This is an extremely severe cyclonic storm with winds of 80-90 knots, wave heights of 6-8 metres, continuous rains, heavy clouding and almost zero visibility,” Vice Admiral Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar said.