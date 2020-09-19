New Delhi: The government has been facing lot of heat from the opposition after it said in Parliament, earlier this week, that there was no date available om the number of migrants’ death during the 68-day nationwide lockdown. However, on Friday, it informed the Rajya Sabha that 97 people died on board the Shramik Specials, admitting for the first time that migrant labourers lost their lives in the trains which were run to ferry them during the Covid-19 lockdown. Also Read - Farm Bills Row: Not Calling Bills Anti-farmer, Says Harsimrat Kaur; SAD to Wait For Fate of Bills in RS Before Taking Call on Staying in NDA | Top Points

"Based on the data provided by State Police, 97 persons have been reported dead till 09.09.2020 while travelling on board Shramik Special Trains during current Covid-19 situation/crisis," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in the upper house of Parliament, after a question posed by TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Friday.

"The state police registers case under Section 174 of Cr.PC in cases of unnatural deaths and follows further legal process," the minister said.

Out of the 97 cases of death, the state police sent dead bodies for post mortem in 87 cases, the minister said. A total of 51 post mortem reports have been obtained from respective state police forces so far, in which the reasons for deaths have been shown as cardiac arrest/heart disease/brain hemorrhage/pre-existing chronic disease/chronic lung disease/chronic liver disease etc, the minister said.

Shramik Special trains began operation on May 1 to ferry migrant labourers back to their home states during the lockdown period. In all, 4,621 Shramik Special trains were operated between May 1 and August 31, carrying 6,319,000 passengers to their home states, the ministry said.

(With agency inputs)