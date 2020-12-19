New Delhi: Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Friday said that 99.9 per cent of people including him want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as the party president. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker, Says Denied Permission To Speak During Parl Committee Meet

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Surjewala said that the party will soon start the procedure to elect a new Congress chief. Also Read - Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Walks Out of Defence Parliamentary Panel Meeting, Calls It Wastage of Time

“Congress party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president. Electoral college of Congress, AICC members, Congress workers and members will choose a person who is best suited for the post. 99.9 per cent of people including me want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. Final call will be taken by him,” Surjewala said.

“It is the belief of party workers that Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead the Congress party and to take on Modi government. He is perhaps amongst the rare brand of leaders who have fearlessly questioned the anti-people policies of the Modi government,” Surjewala added.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim president on August 10, 2019 by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for the party’s disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On August 24, 2020, CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body, adopted a resolution in which it unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi “to continue to lead the Indian National Congress” until such time as circumstances will permit an All India Congress Committee (AICC) session to be convened.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier helmed the party as its chief for nearly 19 years.

(With ANI inputs)