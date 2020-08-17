New Delhi: ‘Around 99% of people in Janata Dal (United) are upset from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’, said Shyam Rajak, who was sacked as industries minister in Bihar yesterday. Speaking to reporters, the former JD(U) leader also confirmed that he is joining Rashtriya Janata Dal and will give his resignation to the speaker today. Also Read - Unlock or Lockdown? Bihar Govt to Make Major Announcement Today | Check Details Here

"I can not stay where social justice is being stripped. I am joining Rashtriya Janata Dal", he told news agency ANI. Rajak had also served as a minister in the RJD government. He had left the Lalu Prasad-led party in 2009 to join the JD(U).

Earlier on Sunday, JD(U)'s chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh had stated that Rajak has been sacked from the state cabinet and also been expelled from the party for six years for his anti-party activities.

Speculation was rife that Rajak may leave the JD(U) as he was not happy with his party and Industries Secretary S Siddharth with whom he had differences over running the department.

The JD(U) giving more weightage to party leader Arun Manjhi who is touring the Phulwari Sharif assembly segment that Rajak represents is said to have miffed him, sources said.

(With agency inputs)