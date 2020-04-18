New Delhi: India reported 991 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 14, 378 and toll to 480. Of the total positive Coronavirus cases, 4,291 of them have been linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation held last month in the national capital, health ministry said in a press briefing on Saturday. Also Read - 63,000 Kits That India Bought From China Are Not Good Enough, Says Health Ministry

"Out of total 14378 cases, 4291 (29.8%) cases are related to Nizamuddin Markaz cluster from single source & affected 23 States & UTs. 84% cases in TN, 63% cases in Delhi, 79% cases in Telangana, 59% cases in UP & 61% in Andhra Pradesh are related to the event," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said.

Further, 1,992 people across the country have recovered from the deadly disease, which puts the overall cure percentage to 13.85 per cent.

The mortality rate in our country is around 3.3%. “An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4% death has been reported in age group of 0-45 yrs. Between 45-60 yrs it is 10.3%, between 60-75 yrs it is 33.1% & for 75 yrs and above it is 42.2%,” the Joint secretary said.

In what could be a ray of hope for the country, the ministry also asserted that in 45 districts, no new positive cases have been reported in last 14 days.

Further, a positive trend has been also noted in 47 districts across 23 states, Lav Aggarwal said.