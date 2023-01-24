Top Recommended Stories
9th Vande Bharat Express Likely To Run Between Puri And Howrah | Details Here
The ninth Vande Bharat Express train is likely to run between Puri in Odisha to Kolkata's Howrah.
New Delhi: The ninth Vande Bharat Express train is likely to run between Puri in Odisha to Kolkata’s Howrah, according to a report by Times Now. Sources quoted in the report said the new Vande Bharat Express will have limited stops.
