9th Vande Bharat Express Likely To Run Between Puri And Howrah | Details Here

New Delhi: The ninth Vande Bharat Express train is likely to run between Puri in Odisha to Kolkata’s Howrah, according to a report by Times Now. Sources quoted in the report said the new Vande Bharat Express will have limited stops.