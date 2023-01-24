  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • 9th Vande Bharat Express Likely To Run Between Puri And Howrah | Details Here

9th Vande Bharat Express Likely To Run Between Puri And Howrah | Details Here

The ninth Vande Bharat Express train is likely to run between Puri in Odisha to Kolkata's Howrah.

Updated: January 24, 2023 3:15 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

vande bharat, vande bharat express
9th Vande Bharat Express Likely To Run Between Puri And Howrah

New Delhi: The ninth Vande Bharat Express train is likely to run between Puri in Odisha to Kolkata’s Howrah, according to a report by Times Now. Sources quoted in the report said the new Vande Bharat Express will have limited stops.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 24, 2023 3:14 PM IST

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 3:15 PM IST