New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday. Her sudden demise in the national capital stunned all across political lines and tributes for the long-serving Minister of External Affairs of India (2014–2019), flooded social media sites. Sushma Swaraj passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening. She was the first woman CM of Delhi.

The 67-year-old politician, who was the youngest cabinet minister in Haryana at 25, had not been feeling well and was rushed to the hospital in the evening. She was admitted after complaining of restlessness.

Her last Twitter post was about thanking PM Narendra Modi for the government’s move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.

Remembering her contribution, Celebrities and Netizens paid homage to the humble leader:

RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. May her soul rest in peace — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 6, 2019

#SushmaSwaraj ji, may your soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 6, 2019

This tweet sums up what she was. RIP #sushmaswaraj ji 🙏🏻

Om Santi 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TAoAbtsPbJ — Suresh Pilania (@Suresh_Pilania) August 6, 2019

In 1977, #SushmaSwaraj became the youngest ever Cabinet Minister in the country at the age of 25. The first female CM of Delhi. In Indian Parliament first and the only female MP honoured with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award. Best ever Foreign Minister.#RIPSushmaJi 💔 pic.twitter.com/VWsKJ8A2xz — JISHAN. (@iamsrkJishan_) August 6, 2019

❤️Forever. #SushmaSwaraj ji.

Thank you for letting me cook for you on your every trip to NY. And always blessing me by saying “Conquer the World my Son”. You were the spirit of Mother India. #RIP💔 pic.twitter.com/o18adpDxUS — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened 😒

You will be always remembered for your legendary work for India🇮🇳 Rest in peace 💐#sushmaswaraj pic.twitter.com/vrEQrp64Pn — Kalpesh D Patil (@iamKalpesh06) August 6, 2019

• She was the one who revolutionised the Passport service • She was the one Minister who was just 1 tweet away • She was the one Orator who was known for her speeches Yes, she was the one who used to stand out. May her soul rest in peace 🙏#RIPSushmaJi #sushmaswaraj pic.twitter.com/HTWw1Q05Fe — RichifyMeClub (@RichifyMeClub) August 6, 2019

RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2019

Shocked beyond words & distressed at the passing away of Smt #SushmaSwaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator & an excellent humane leader, she will forever be remembered and missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights!

My deepest condolences and prayers. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 6, 2019

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Fierce, result-driven & a people’s person – she was all of that & more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of #sushmaswaraj Ji’s passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/aLUnXfBvi4 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji.I knew her since the 1990s.Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 6, 2019



Last November, Sushma Swaraj had announced she will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections citing ill health as she was recovering a kidney transplant and wanted to “save herself from dust and stay safe from infection”.