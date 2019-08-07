New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday. Her sudden demise in the national capital stunned all across political lines and tributes for the long-serving Minister of External Affairs of India (2014–2019), flooded social media sites. Sushma Swaraj passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening. She was the first woman CM of Delhi.
The 67-year-old politician, who was the youngest cabinet minister in Haryana at 25, had not been feeling well and was rushed to the hospital in the evening. She was admitted after complaining of restlessness.
Her last Twitter post was about thanking PM Narendra Modi for the government’s move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.
Remembering her contribution, Celebrities and Netizens paid homage to the humble leader:
Last November, Sushma Swaraj had announced she will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections citing ill health as she was recovering a kidney transplant and wanted to “save herself from dust and stay safe from infection”.