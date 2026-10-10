A chilly breeze, cloudy skies: Delhi-NCR sees weather shift as rain looms over several states; Check IMD forecast

Delhi-NCR may receive rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, with winds reaching 50 kmph in some areas. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI stood at 173 in the moderate category, as the DPCC issued notices to construction agencies over dust-control violations.

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Delhi-NCR residents woke up to cool breezes and pleasant weather on Saturday, October 10, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rain and thunderstorms in parts of the capital and nearby areas over the weekend. The weather department has warned of possible lightning, thunderstorms and strong winds, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph in some areas. Rain is likely on Saturday and Sunday, bringing a change in weather conditions across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the IMD, the change is linked to a western disturbance over north Pakistan and nearby areas, along with a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and adjoining northwestern Uttar Pradesh. These weather systems are expected to create conditions favourable for rain and thunderstorms across Delhi and neighbouring states.

Why is Delhi-NCR likely to receive rain?

A western disturbance over north Pakistan and nearby areas is influencing weather conditions over northern India. At the same time, a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and adjoining parts of northwestern Uttar Pradesh is adding to the possibility of thunderstorms and rain.

The combination of these systems could bring cloudy skies, lightning, gusty winds and rainfall to Delhi and surrounding areas during the weekend.

Delhi weather today: Temperatures remain above normal

Despite the cool breeze, Delhi recorded higher-than-normal minimum temperatures on Friday. Data from the city’s weather stations showed that the night remained warmer than usual for this time of the year.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 24.2 degrees Celsius. Both readings were 4.2 degrees above normal.

Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius, which was 3.8 degrees above normal. The Ridge and Palam stations reported minimum temperatures of 23.8 degrees Celsius and 22.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The expected rain and cloud cover could bring a change in local weather conditions. However, temperatures may vary across different parts of Delhi-NCR depending on rainfall, cloud cover and wind conditions.

Delhi air quality remains moderate as dust pollution continues

While the weather has offered some relief, air pollution remains a concern in the capital. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 173 at 9:30 am on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This placed the city’s air quality in the moderate category.

Under the CPCB’s classification, an AQI between 101 and 200 falls in the moderate range. Although this level is not considered poor, air pollution can still affect people who are particularly sensitive to it.

Dust from construction sites is among the sources being targeted by pollution-control authorities as Delhi prepares for the winter pollution season.

What should Delhi-NCR residents expect this weekend?

Delhi and neighbouring areas may experience rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the weekend, according to the IMD forecast reported on Friday. Residents should monitor official weather alerts, particularly if they plan to travel during periods of heavy cloud cover or thunderstorms.

At the same time, dust pollution remains an issue despite the possibility of rainfall. The DPCC’s inspections and notices indicate that authorities are stepping up enforcement against construction sites that fail to follow pollution-control rules.