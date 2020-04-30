New Delhi: The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday decided to allow migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims stranded in various places in the country to get back home. While the state governments are planning how to co-ordinate and arrange the transport, several migrant workers on Thursday started walking towards their home state. Chief Ministers are urging them to stay put in the state they are now as the state government concerned will take care of them. Also Read - AISA State President Kawalpreet Kaur's Phone Seized by Delhi Police For Delhi Riots Investigation

Here’s all you need to know about Thursday’s developments Also Read - Swedish City to Dump Stinky Chicken Manure in Parks to Stop People From Coming Out

Maharashtra still at top Also Read - Likely to Commence Services Partially in Mid-May, Air India Writes to Operation Staff

Out of the 66 deaths reported since Wednesday evening, 32 were from Maharashtra, 16 from Gujarat, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Tamil Nadu and Delhi, and one from Karnataka.

Maharashtra now tops the tally with 432 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 197, Madhya Pradesh at 129, Delhi at 56, Rajasthan at 51, Uttar Pradesh at 39 and Andhra Pradesh at 31.

Lifting lockdown has to be clever: Raghuram Rajan

India needs to be cleverer in lifting lockdown and open up its economy in a “measured way” soon as it does not have the capacity to support people across the spectrum for too long, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.

Meghalaya allows inter-district movement

The Meghalaya government Thursday declared 10 of the state’s 11 districts as ‘green zones’ and allowed inter-district movement there, a top official said. The decision was taken as no COVID-19 case was reported from these districts, he said. All the 12 COVID-19 cases in the state, including one death, have been reported in the state capital that falls under East Khasi Hills district.

Migrant workers stranded between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh: Scores of migrant workers today were stopped by the police at state border after they were trying to enter into the state from Maharashtra. They are now stranded between Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/D8zPgJUfOj — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Scores of migrant workers today were stopped by the police at state border after they were trying to enter into the state from Maharashtra. They are now stranded between Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa.

Four more traders from Azadpur Sabzi Mandi test positive

Four more traders associated with Delhi’s Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for #Coronavirus. They did not commute to and fro the vegetable market. A total of 15 positive cases in the vegetable market have been reported so far.