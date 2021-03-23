New Delhi: A day after India recorded the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in the last four and half months with 46,951 new infections, the new cases reported in the past 24 hours decreased to 40,715, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The new coronavirus cases take India’s total tally to 1,16,86,796. As many as 199 deaths recorded were reported across India in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll due to the pandemic to 1,60,166. Also Read - Second Wave of Coronavirus in India Could be 'Severe', Warns AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria; Holds Mutant Strain, People's Laxity Responsible For Spike in Cases

According to the Health Ministry on Monday, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are exhibiting a steep rise in daily cases. Also Read - With Nearly 47,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India Records Highest Single-Day Spike Since Early November

With the deaths of 212 more people on Monday across the country, the toll reached 1,59,967. The active caseload in the country mounted to 3,34,646. Also Read - India Records Highest Single-Day COVID Spike in Over 3 Months With 35,871 Fresh Cases

A single-day spike of 47,905 new infections was recorded on November 11. The country was registering an increase in cases for the last 12 days continuously.

With the discharge of 21,180 patients in a day, a total of 1,11,51,468 persons have so far been discharged. A total of 8,80,655 tests left hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 4.50 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for Covishield and Covaxin.

The central government is closely monitoring and actively engaging with states and union territories over the rising cases in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)