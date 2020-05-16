New Delhi: A day before lockdown 3.0 comes to an end on May 17, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue till May 31, though there will be no curfew. Also Read - No Monkeying! 15 Railway Ministry Officials Under Quarantine And Lutyens' Monkeys Are to be Blamed

He further indicated the resumption of limited public transport services from May 18. He said the state government will announce more relaxations from May 18 but sought the support of people in containing the COVID-19 spread in the state.

"I will allow the opening of maximum shops and small businesses from May 18," the CM said.

The CM, however, said educational institutions will remain closed.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday supported restarting of domestic flights as well as the opening of schools and universities, stressing on the resumption of normal life while dealing with COVID-19.

Addressing a webinar organised by Assocham, Chautala said all restrictions cannot be lifted from May 18. However, he was in favour of relaxing norms on public movement with certain restrictions.

“We have to open up. We have to live with COVID. Yes, there should be restrictions on public movement, there should be restrictions on international incomings (flights) but our local flights should have started by now,” the deputy chief minister said.

Observing that Haryana has opened up bus transport to orange and green zones, Chautala said that “has to be picked up by all states now where things are in control”.

Moreover, he said, schools and universities have to open, not only the industry.

“We have to open hospitals, we have to open other institutions for day to day trading. We have to get life back to normal,” Chautala said.

(With PTI Inputs)