A final journey home: Agroha Dham visionary Nand Kishore Goenka cremated at the holy site he built

The mortal remains of Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, were consigned to flames at Agroha Dham on Wednesday afternoon.

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A final journey home: Agroha Dham visionary Nand Kishore Goenka cremated at the holy site he built

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Merged With Five Elements: Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, merged with the five elements at Agroha Dham in Haryana’s Hisar on Wednesday, July 15. Several dignitaries attended and paid their last respects to the veteran industrialist, great philanthropist and social worker. Dr. Subhash Chandra performed the Mukhagni (last funeral rite) for his father. Goenka passed away in Mumbai on July 13.

The Agroha Dham

Construction of Agroha Dham started in the year 1976 and was completed in 1984. The complex, which is spread over approx 300 acres, is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi and Maharaja Agrasen. The Dham has been developed as a center for education, health and cultural upliftment. Shri Nand Kishore Goenka played a significant role in the construction and development of the sacred Dham. Agroha is the historic city of Maharaja Agrasen.

It is noteworthy that Shri Goenka was one of the principal founders of this Dham and played a significant role in establishing its new identity. Because of his vision and dedication, Agroha Dham has not only developed its unique identity in India but across the world.

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka’s contributions have played a major role in shaping the identity for which Agroha Dham is known today.

According to Bajrang Das Garg, a leader of the Vaishya community and close to the Goenka family, said, ” Shri Nand Kishore Goenka was one of the main founders of Agroha Dham. As a patron of the Vaishya community, he made a historic contribution to the development of many social and religious institutions in Hisar and the entire state of Haryana.”