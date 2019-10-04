New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Centre on the ongoing lockdown in Kashmir, accusing the Narendra Modi government of distancing children from schools.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, Priyanka, who made her political debut earlier this year, wrote: “Innocent children have suffered the most due to the two-month-long lockdown in Kashmir. Have you ever seen a government that talks about development but distances children from schools? What message is the BJP government sending to the future generation of Kashmir?”

The development comes amid reports that 144 minors, all of whom were later released, had been detained by the security forces in the Valley, since August 5. The report, which was submitted by a panel of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to the Supreme Court, which had directed the former to do so, based on a plea filed by activists Eenakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also re-opened all higher secondary schools, after two months of closure. The attendance, however, was very negligible due to the security lockdown that is still in force in the region.

The prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, too, is scheduled to re-open on October 15, nearly 10 weeks after the lockdown began in the Valley.

The Centre, in an unprecedented move on August 5, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was further bifurcated into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The bifurcation is scheduled to come into effect from October 31 as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.