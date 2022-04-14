New Delhi: Months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, Hardik Patel lashed out at the state Congress unit and alleged that some leaders were harassing him and wanted him to leave the party. He also asserted that he had taken up the issue with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi many times, but no action has been taken to address his grievances. “I am being harassed so much that I feel bad about it. Gujarat Congress leaders want that I should leave the party,” Patel told PTI Bhasha in a telephonic interview.Also Read - UP MLC Election Results 2022: BJP Registers Victory on 33 Out of 36 Seats | Full List of Winners

"You used Hardik in 2017, you want to use Naresh bhai in 2022 and in 2027 you would use another Patidar leader. Why don't you support and strengthen Hardik? They should take Naresh bhai, but will they treat him like the way they did to me?" he asked.

Hardik said despite being a working president of the party's state unit, no work has been given to him. "I am not called to attend important meetings or not made part of any decision-making process. My position in the party is that of a new groom who has been made to undergo nasbandi (vasectomy)," he claimed.

He said that it was due to his Patidar quota agitation that Congress benefited in the 2017 elections. He also alleged that the Congress in Gujarat is a divided house and the party has not been able to gain power in the last 30 years due to infighting.

Hardik, however, said he has no plans to leave the Congress. On Wednesday, Hardik had expressed displeasure over the state Congress’s “style of functioning”, claiming that he was sidelined in the state unit and the leadership is not willing to utilise his skills. He had also expressed his grouse a day after he hinted at contesting elections after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2015 rioting and arson case.

The Congress’s plan to rope in the chairman of the Khodaldham Temple Trust Naresh Patel, a prominent Patidar face, ahead of 2022 state polls has apparently angered Hardik, who believes that his clout as Patidar leader will be finished if Naresh Patel joins the Congress party.

(With PTI Inputs)