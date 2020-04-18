New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been questioning the government on the measures it has taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday called it a ‘huge opportunity,’ calling on experts to work on ‘innovative solutions’ needed in tackling the pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19: Lockdown Not a Solution But Don't Want to Indulge in Tu Tu Main Main, Says Rahul Gandhi

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity. We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers and data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis," he tweeted today, two days after addressing a videoconference on the COVID-19 issue.

The #Covid19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity. We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers & data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2020

In his videoconference on Thursday, the former Congress president, who has, in the past, compared coronavirus to a Tsunami, had stressed that he would to criticise the government but give ‘constructive suggestions,’ also extending his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all state governments in their fight against COVID-19.

Calling testing ‘the biggest weapon to fight this virus,’ he had remarked that lockdown was not a permanent solution to the problem but only a way to delay its spread. He had also called for a comprehensive exit strategy in place to ensure that the coronavirus does not come back once the restrictions are lifted.

As of Saturday morning, India has recorded a total of 14,378 positive cases of COVID-19, including 1,992 recoveries and 480 deaths.