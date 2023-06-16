Home

A Madhya Pradesh MBBS Student Undertook 1,300 KM Trek To Meet Baba Bageshwar. Here’s Her Story

Shivranjani has Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri her ‘prannath' but has weaned herself away from the idea of marrying the religious leader.

New Delhi: Smitten by Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri, a Madhya Pradesh girl braved scorching heat and fatigue during her 1,300 km trek, she undertook in her quest to meet the young and dashing head of the Bageshwar Dham.

According to an India Today report, Shivranjani Tiwari, a 26-year-old MBBS student from MP’s Jabalpur, who is also a bhajan singer, has shot to fame after she undertook a 1,300 km foot-march Uttarakhand’s Gangotri to Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh to meet the Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

While anyone not living under a rock may already know Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri, the 26-year-old head of the Bageshwar Dham in Garha village of MP’s Chhatarpur district, who has millions of fans and devotees and holds a ‘divya durbar’ or divine congregation where scrolls written by him are said to reveal a person’s past and desires.

Bageshwar Baba, who enjoys the patronage of top politicians in the state and beyond, especially from pro-Hindutva parties like the BJP, has risen to the status of a cult hero among his millions of devotees who attend his jam-packed durbars and and are also among the millions of his social media fans.

On the other hand, almost nothing is known about Shivaranjani Tiwari, the mystery woman who trekked almost 40 km a day while braving searing summer heat and fatigue, driven only by the desire to meet her ‘prannath’ (lord of her life).

Draped in ‘bhagwa’ or saffron clothes and carrying an earthen pot filled with Gangajal on her head, Shivaranjani marched towards Bageshwar Dham from Gangotri in Uttarakhand with the scorching sun beating down on her, the India Today report said.

According to the report, Shivranjani, who has been singing bhajans since she was 4 years old, called Dhirendra Krishna Shastri her ‘prannath’ but lately, she has weaned herself away from the idea of marrying the religious leader.

“I never thought of getting married to Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, nor did I have any wish. I want to get a scroll written on my desires from Bageshwar Dham Sarka ,” Shivranjani, who has been nicknamed ‘modern-day Meera’, was quoted as saying in the report.

Earlier, Shivaranjani had said that she was first attracted to the young religious leader in 2021 after she heard him deliver a sermon.

The girl who claims to belong to the family of Swaroopanand Saraswati, started her rigorous journey from Gangotri on May 1 and will arrive in Bageshwar Dham on July 16. Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Shivaranjani, accompanied by a diverse group of people, has so far walked for over 45 days.

“My father is an IIT engineer and mother a scientist. On my way from Gangotri, I visited and offered water at all important places of worship on the way,” the report quoted her as saying.

Shivranjani quest has been marked by fatigue caused by the harsh summer sun and she had to receive medical attention because of it. However, the major hurdle in her pursuit to win the affection of Dhirendra Shastri is not the heat but the young monk’s own beliefs.

Baba Bhageshwar is a ‘Hanuman Bhakt’ or ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman and hence sworn to remain a bachelor for all his days.

But Shivaranjani remains unfazed as even Lord Shiva kept spurning Parvati while she was trying to woo him. Eventually Parvati managed to have her way. Does Shivaranjani have the same fate in her future when Dhirendra Shastri reads the scroll which reveals her innermost desire? Or will her devotion remain unreciprocated?

