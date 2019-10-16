New Delhi: It’s been three years since Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed went missing, but his mother hasn’t lost hope. On Tuesday, which marked 3 years of his sudden disappearance, Fatima Nafees led a protest march organised by United Against Hate (UAH), a group of activists and lawyers, at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

“A mother will win, the government will lose. Najeeb will be brought back,” she said, adding that she won’t give up the fight.

Demanding justice for her son who had disappeared from the university campus in mysterious circumstances, she also alleged that the investigative agencies are not doing enough.

”It is a slap on the face of the government that not only students from Delhi but also from all over India have turned up to support me. These students will do the country proud in the entire world. The investigating agencies say they have done everything but they only followed what the court asked them to do. They did not even investigate the case. I just want my son back,” she said.

Nafees was joined by Kavitha Lankesh, sister of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, author Arundhati Roy and prominent lawyer Prashant Bhushan, along with students from DU, JNU, Jamia and other universities. The protestors held placards one of which read “JNU VC, Do you remember Najeeb Ahmed? We want justice.”

Shahista Parveen, wife of Tabrez Ansari, who was allegedly lynched in Jharkhand last month, was also present at the venue.

Earlier on Monday evening, JNU students also took out a march at their campus, demanding justice for Najeeb. The JNU students’ union (JNUSU) had also organised screening of a film “Ammi”, based on the struggle of Fatima Nafees, at the university campus on Sunday.

Ahmed had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some other students, allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the previous night.