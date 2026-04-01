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A tribute that matters: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta grants Rs 1 Crore support to COVID frontline workers families

A tribute that matters: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta grants Rs 1 Crore support to COVID frontline workers’ families

The family of Delhi Police Traffic Unit ASI Shri Radhey Shyam, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, was also provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta met the families of frontline workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and paid her tributes to their sacrifice. The Chief Minister handed over financial assistance of ₹1 crore each to six families, pending for years, and assured them that the government stands firmly with them with respect, compassion, and commitment.

The family of Delhi Police Traffic Unit ASI Shri Radhey Shyam, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, was also provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore.

The Chief Minister said that while no compensation can make up for such an irreparable loss, the support reflects the government’s unwavering resolve to honour their sacrifice and ensure that their contributions are always remembered.

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