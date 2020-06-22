New Delhi: India and China on Monday held Corps Commander-level talks, exactly a week after a violent brawl between the two sets of troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley resulted in deaths of 20 Indian soldiers-including a Colonel-and an unsepcified number of casualties on the Chinese side. Also Read - Day After 'Surender Modi' Jibe, Rahul Gandhi's Video Tribute to Ladakh Martyrs

The talks, which began at 11:30 AM, are being held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which was also the site of last Corps Commander-level talks between the two sides on June 6. Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commanding Officer of the Leh-based 14 Corps and Major General Liu Lin, the two officers who met on June 6, are also the ones meeting today.

This is also the fourth round of meeting between India and China.

The focus of today’s talks, notably is to calm down simmering tensions on both sides in the wake of the June 15 incident, which resulted in the death of 16 Bihar Regiment’s Commanding Officer, Colonel B Santosh Babu, and 19 soldiers. 76 other soldiers from the Indian side were injured as well.

While China is yet to make any comment on the number of deaths/injuries its troops suffered, there have been several reports of how 16 Bihar troops, incensed by the killing of their CO, did, in fact, inflict several fatalities on the Chinese side.