Lucknow: Days after Dr. Kafeel Khan was absolved of all charges in the 2017 BRD hospital tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a new departmental investigation, leveling 3 new charges against him.

This fresh departmental inquiry has been initiated against him for spreading “misinformation” about the probe report and for making “anti-government” political comments during the period of his suspension, The Hindu reported.

Moreover, the state government has also accused Khan for “causing panic” after he allegedly forcefully entered the paediatric department of the Bahraich district hospital on September 22 last year.

He was facing 4 charges previously for which the enquiry is still pending at the departmental level. This means he now has a total of 7 allegations against him.

Addressing a press conference, Principal Secretary, Medical Education, Rajneesh Dubey on Thursday rejected Dr Khan’s claim of being exonerated in the case. He said that while he was not absolved of the two charges related to private practice, no final decision was taken yet on two other. He further had said that the fresh investigations will look into seven charges against the doctor, according to The Times of India. Dube will be the investigating officer in the case.



“Dr Kafeel Khan has not been exonerated in the case. He has been spreading misinformation through social media as well as in mainstream media regarding the investigation,” said Dube.

Khan was the paediatrician at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur, where 63 children died in 2017 due to lack of oxygen. Following the incident, Khan was accused of corruption and medical negligence, and was suspended and jailed. Last week, a state government inquiry had absolved Khan of all charges and even appreciated his actions to save lives during the crisis.

Reacting over this, Khan had posted a video message on Twitter and demanded an apology from Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.