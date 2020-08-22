New Delhi: In its list of 88 terror group leaders that are now sanctioned in Pakistan, the Imran Khan-led PTI government has revealed that the most wanted gangster in India Dawood Ibrahim stays at Karachi. The list also gives out the details of Dawood’s house. It’s a white house near Saudi Mosque, Clifton. Another house is on 30th Street, Housing Authority, Karachi. Then there is a palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi, the list says. Also Read - 12 Years After 26/11, Pakistan Imposes Sanctions on Mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi

