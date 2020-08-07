New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo spoke on Thursday, with the two foreign ministers discussing a host of issues, including bilateral cooperation between the two countries and response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Work in progress, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Says on Disengagement on Sino-Indian Border

"A wide-ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecPompeo. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation including working of relevant mechanisms. Shared assessments on regional and global issues including South Asia, Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific & beyond", the External Affairs Minister tweeted today.

He added: "Exchanged views on responding to the Coronavirus challenge. Discussed meeting in the Quad format in the near future".

Earlier, Pompeo had tweeted: “Great speaking with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar about the U.S.-India relationship and our work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain united to advance peace in Afghanistan, and to a secure and sovereign Indo-Pacific in which all countries can prosper”.

Notably, the exchange between the two leaders comes at a time India is witnessing tensions on its border with China. India has also banned a total of 106 Chinese apps, including the widely popular TikTok, over ‘national security concerns’.

The move has also been lauded by the US, which has taken action of its own against TikTok, with President Donald Trump signing an executive order to ban the social media app’s operations in the country.

The move, which will come into effect after 45 days, has been taken by the Trump administration over national security and privacy concerns.