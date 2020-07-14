Rajasthan Political Crisis Latest News: The political crisis in Rajasthan on Tuesday further worsened after the Congress sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit chief. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Truth Can Never be Defeated, Tweets Pilot, Removes Cong Mention From His Twitter Bio After Being Sacked as Dy CM

The decision was taken after Pilot did not attend the CLP meeting called by the Congress in the state. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis Deepens: Sachin Pilot Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM, His 2 Key Aides Axed From State Cabinet

Alleging that the BJP is behind the game to create fraction in Rajasthan Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said there is nothing in Sachin Pilot’s hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Nothing in Pilot’s Hand, BJP Running Show, Alleges Gehlot After Meeting Governor

He went on to allege that the BJP has arranged the resort and they are managing everything. “The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work in Rajasthan,” Gehlot said.

Talking about the removal of Pilot from state cabinet, Gehlot said that the party high command was compelled to take the decision because since a long time the BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading. “We knew it was a big conspiracy; now some of our friends went astray because of it and went to Delhi,” Gehlot added.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister went on to say that the attitude was similar to the saying ‘aa bail mujhe maar’ given the tweets and statements of last few months. He was indirectly referring to Pilot’s tweets and statements.

Saying that he has been impartial to all MLAs, he said said no one is happy about the decisions and all tried to reach out but hobnobbing with BJP has taken place.

Apart from removing Pilot, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra immediately after the CLP meeting and apprised him about all the latest developments.