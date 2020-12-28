New Delhi: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned his wife Varsha Raut in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut launched a veiled attack on the probe agency by tweeting a line of Bollywood song. “Aaa Dekhein Zara Kisne Kitna Hai Dum, Jamke Rakhna Kadam Mere Saathiya”, tweeted Raut. Also Read - Sanjay Raut's Wife Summoned by ED in PMC Bank Fraud Case on December 29

Varsha Raut has been asked to appear before the federal agency in Mumbai. Officials said that this is the third summons issued to her after she skipped the earlier two on health grounds. The summons for questioning has been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED wants to question Varsha Raut with regard to “receipt” of some funds that were allegedly siphoned from the bank, official sources claimed.

The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the alleged loan fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank in October last year against the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman Waryam Singh and ex-managing director Joy Thomas.

The agency took cognisance of a Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing FIR against them for allegedly causing “wrongful loss, prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank, and corresponding gains to themselves”.

The Shiv Sena, which is part of Maharashtra’s ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the NCP and the Congress, had earlier alleged that central probe agencies have been targeting them unfairly.

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who recently joined Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has also been summoned by the ED for questioning on December 30 in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Pune’s Bhosri area.