‘Aachaar, Vichaar, Aur Samachar’: PM Modi Pens Eloquent Poem During Visit To PTI HQ

PM Modi penned a thoughtful poem in the news agency's visitors book, reminding journalists that ethics and thoughts are their best weapons.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saturday, paid a visit to the Delhi-based headquarters of Press Trust of India (PTI) and concluded his hour-long tour of the news agency’s newsroom with an eloquent poem he penned in immaculate Hindi.

The Prime Minister penned the thoughtful poem in the news agency’s visitors book, reminding journalists that ethics and thoughts are their best weapons.

Writing in Hindi in his inimitable handwriting, the poem begins with the line “Aachaar, vichaar aur ab samachar” (ethics, thoughts and now news).

Here’s a transliteration of PM Modi’s poem, originally penned in Hindi:

Aachaar, vichaar aur ab samachar Astitva ka, atmatatva ka Aisa sangharsh hai Jisame jeena bhee hai Aur jeetana bhee hai Uttam astra, shastra hai Aachaar aur vichaar

A loosely translated version of the poem in English:

Ethics, thoughts and now news

It’s such a struggle

Of existence, of self

In which we have to live

And we have to win too

The best weapons are

Ethics and thoughts

After writing the poem in PTI’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi’s office, the prime minister half-jokingly said “this verse is against you”.

When Joshi asked what he meant by that, Modi picked up the book and read it out to convey the import that journalists should not lose sight of ethics and right thoughts.

Modi spent an hour touring the PTI headquarters in his first visit to any organisation’s newsroom since he became prime minister in 2014. He showed keen interest in the PTI’s newly-launched video service which has become ubiquitous in a short span of 10 months.

PHOTO | During a discussion with CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi, PM @narendramodi also showed keen interest in the teleprinter and creed machine, which were once considered cutting edge technology in news transmission. Walking the length of the entire newsroom at the PTI… pic.twitter.com/Uf7HhvpIS5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2023

The Prime Minister also showed keen interest in the teleprinter and creed machine, which were once considered cutting edge technology in news transmission, the agency said in a post on X.

“Walking the length of the entire newsroom at the PTI headquarters in New Delhi, the PM interacted with all news and non-news verticals of the premier news agency,” PTI said.

