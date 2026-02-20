Home

News

Aadhaar big update: UIDAI launches AI platform to secure data of over 1 billion Indians; know everything about Invisible Shield here

Aadhaar big update: UIDAI launches AI platform to secure data of over 1 billion Indians; know everything about ‘Invisible Shield’ here

Aadhaar update: UIDAI has introduced a platform for document verification and data extraction to avoid the enrolment-based frauds.

representational image

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced the deployment of a next-generation AI-enabled biometric deduplication and document verification platform. The platform is called an ‘invisible shield’, which also strengthens Aadhaar security, prevents fraudulent activities, and improves enrolment accuracy across the country. The newly introduced system utilises advanced artificial intelligence and better computing techniques for the protection of data integrity, along with handling population-scale identity verification.

Biometric deduplication

The UIDAI operates one of the largest biometric deduplication systems for ensuring one unique identity for every resident. Every new enrolment of Aadhaar or every new update is put under cross-checking against the complete database of Aadhaar. This is done to avoid duplication. The UIDAI has also built models of artificial intelligence (AI) for multiple purposes. These include fingerprint and iris authentication, which have been developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad. Every transaction of deduplication involves multiple computations.

Also Read: Aadhaar Big Update: UIDAI updates Aadhaar biometrics of more than one crore schoolchildren from…, Modi government says…

AI-based document verification

UIDAI has introduced a platform for document verification and data extraction to avoid the enrolment-based frauds. The platform helps in the verification of documents with the help of DigiLocker APIs.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Press Information Bureau on X shared, “Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched landmark initiatives in India’s digital security framework. It has deployed next-generation AI enabled biometric deduplication and document verification platform. This platform will improve the deduplication accuracy of the Enrolment or Update transaction being undertaken by UIDAI… This “Invisible Shield” marks a new chapter in India’s digital safety mission -a multi-layered #AI defence system that performs crores of computations, harnessing accelerated computing to protect citizens’ trust and data integrity,”

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched landmark initiatives in India’s digital security framework. It has deployed next-generation AI enabled biometric deduplication and document verification platform. This platform will improve the deduplication accuracy… — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 20, 2026

Also Read: Aadhar card BIG update: UIDAI launches new card design with only photo and QR code, check special features

What’s ‘Invisible Shield’?

The ‘Invisible Shield’ is a complex system of AI defence which also has the tendency to perform several high-numbered computations for the safety of the data. The integration of AI models and document verification will help the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to increase the accuracy of deduplication and strengthen the digital security.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.