New Delhi: If you are an Indian citizen, you must know how important it is to have an Aadhaar card. Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Also Read - Don’t You Have PAN Card Yet? Here’s How to Apply For Instant PAN Card

Aadhaar card is being used for identity authentication across banks, telecom companies, public distribution system, income tax among others. That is why not only having an Aadhaar card, but keeping it up-to-date is crucial as it serves as an an address and identity proof for you. Also Read - Finance Minister Asks Banks to Ensure All Accounts Are Linked to Aadhaar by March 2021

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit unique identification number, which is valid for lifetime. It is also an important document helps that the income-tax authority in keeping a track of all financial transactions. The PAN card is unaffected by any change in address. A PAN card contains your name, birth date, and photograph. Also Read - Linking Aadhaar to Property Will Lead to Major Reduction in Black Money, Says New Survey

However, sometimes the name of a person is misspelt in their Aadhaar card and PAN card causing problems for the individual. But there is no need to worry as it can be rectified easily. While you need to go to an enrollment centre for fixing your Aadhar card, anomalies in name on PAN card can be fixed online.

Here are the steps to correct your name in Aadhaar card:

Visit an Aadhaar enrollment centre.

Fill out Aadhaar modification form.

Enter correct information in the form.

Attach documents with correct name and right spelling with this form.

Rs 25-30 have to be paid for updating the information with the amount varying as per location and centre.

How to correct your name in PAN card: